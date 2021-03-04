Pune: A day after the Income Tax Department raided offices and residences of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl, now IT officers are reportedly probing an associated talent Management company for a second day. The talent management company, KRI Entertainment, has come under the lens the company manages several Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee. The probe also indicates that the company is allegedly associated with Kashyap’s production house, Phantom Films. As per the Republic TV report, the IT department officers will also be interrogating Taapsee and Anurag at a Pune Hotel. Also Read - Centre Targeting Those Supporting Farmers: Rahul Gandhi on I-T Raids on Taapsee Pannu & Anurag Kashyap

In a massive action against some big Bollywood personalities, the Income Tax Department on Wednesday carried out searches at over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, including the premises of noted film director Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Vikas Bahl, and executives of Kwann Talent management. The I-T department source said that the searches are going on at the premises of these Bollywood personalities in connection with some "tax evasion" matter. The source pointed out that there are some inter-linked transactions between these entities.

Phantom Films was established by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and the former head of UTV Spotboy, Vikas Bahl, in 2011 before being dissolved in 2018. Kashyap, Bahl and Pannu have been vocal on social media platforms and have also raised their concern over the farmers' protest, which have been going on on the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three farm laws.

However, officials of the I-T department remained tightlipped on the searches at the premises of Phantom Films.