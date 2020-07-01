Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has flooded social media with his BTS videos and interviews and his fans are not leaving a stone unturned to dig out his videos and make it viral in no time. Now, a video of the actor is going viral from an interview where a fan asks him what would he like God to say when he arrives at the gates of heaven and his reply will melt your heart instantly. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Family Alleges Shekhar Suman And Sandip Ssingh Using Actor's Death For 'Political Agenda'

The fan asks, “If heaven exists what would you like God to say when you arrive at the Pearly gates?” To which the actor responds, “It was all just a dream.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor's Brother-in-Law Announces 'Nepometer' to Fight Nepotism in Bollywood

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case is being investigated and so far 28 people have been interrogated. Sushant’s Dil Bechara has been summoned and was questioned for seven hours. As per the sources, she was questioned about the rumoured misunderstanding happened between the actors on the set of the film. Director Shekhar Kapur has also been called for interrogation and he will be questioned regarding the actor’s professional life. His statement is also a very crucial one for the case.

On the other hand, Shudh Desi Romance actor’s family has alleged that Shekhar Sumna and Sandip Ssingh, who visited their home in Patna, are unhappy with them as they are using an actor’s death for political gimmick. A family member was quoted as saying to Zeenews.com, “Everything is under investigation in Mumbai and giving media byte in Patna under the political banner is just for political mileage. Family is capable enough to demand all this and keep doing and waiting for police investigation report hence any kind of politics and political intervention not needed. There are already political people in the family who will take this up.”

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 by hanging himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was suffering from clinical depression and has been receiving treatment for the same.