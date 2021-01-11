Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. Taking to social media, the Indian Cricket captain shared the arrival of the newborn and wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.” Also Read - Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy Health Routine - How The Stunning Mother Relied Big on Yoga And Exercise For a Healthy Pregnancy
Ever since the news of the arrival of Anushka and Virat's baby came out, social media is flooded with congratulatory messages from their respective industry friends.
Yuzvendra Chahal wrote 'congratulations' along with a heart emoji while Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Omgggg Congratulationsssss."
Bipasha Basu congratulated the couple and wrote, “Congratulations! God bless the little baby angel.”
Dia Mirza wrote, “Such wonderful news.”
Check Out Celebrity Reactions Here:
The actor gave birth to a baby girl at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 11, 2021 (Monday afternoon). The couple reached the hospital earlier today. Anushka and Virat announced the pregnancy in August and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”
