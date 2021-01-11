Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. Taking to social media, the Indian Cricket captain shared the arrival of the newborn and wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.” Also Read - Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy Health Routine - How The Stunning Mother Relied Big on Yoga And Exercise For a Healthy Pregnancy

Ever since the news of the arrival of Anushka and Virat’s baby came out, social media is flooded with congratulatory messages from their respective industry friends. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Blessed With Baby Girl, Netizens Start With Meme Fest And Of course It Has Taimur Ali Khan In It!

Yuzvendra Chahal wrote ‘congratulations’ along with a heart emoji while Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Omgggg Congratulationsssss.” Also Read - Virat Kohli 'Thrilled, Beyond Blessed' After Wife Anushka Sharma Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Bipasha Basu congratulated the couple and wrote, “Congratulations! God bless the little baby angel.”

Dia Mirza wrote, “Such wonderful news.”

Congratulations ❤️ — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 11, 2021

Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on the arrival of the little angel in your lives! May her life be blessed with good health & love. https://t.co/AgPdz6HALM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2021

Congratulations to you both @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma!

Lots of love to the little one! ❤️ https://t.co/FVbTUGcw5k — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) January 11, 2021

Many Congratulations on the birth of your baby girl, Skipper! May god bless the new born with all the good health & well-being.. Love & Wishes! 💝 @imVkohli https://t.co/pcoOCfP5ES — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 11, 2021

Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for lil princess❤️❤️.. Best phase of life starts now.. God bless you all.. much love — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 11, 2021

Daughters are the biggest blessing to those who are the luckiest! Congratulations @anushkasharma @imVkohli and welcome to the wonderful world of parenting https://t.co/ZMMWu0TKgN — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 11, 2021

Congratulations both of u ☺️☺️ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 11, 2021

Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for a baby girl. As you embark upon this new journey with the angel, may you all have abundant blessings of almighty as a family. — Thakur Arun Singh (@ThakurArunS) January 11, 2021

The actor gave birth to a baby girl at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 11, 2021 (Monday afternoon). The couple reached the hospital earlier today. Anushka and Virat announced the pregnancy in August and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

