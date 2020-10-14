Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s shooting has been completed. Sharing a video on Twitter, Salman Khan announced with a video. The last leg of the shooting began after seven months of lockdown and now the team has wrapped up the film’s shoot amid the new normal. In the video, Salman can be exiting from a car on the sets and announces ‘It’s a wrap for Radhe’. He can be seen sporting a checkered shirt and jeans. The clip ends with a text ‘coming soon’ and it has amped up the excitement among fans. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 11, 2020 Episode Highlights: First Elimination To Take Place Tomorrow

Watch the video here:



Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the development and he said, “They successfully completed the shoot at three different locations – ND Studios where some action scenes were filmed, Aamby Valley, where a song was picturised, and Mehboob Studios, where they completed the patchwork. The SOPs laid down by the government were strictly followed. To ensure that there was limited crew on the set, they split the team across three locations, keeping the sets ready for use as soon as the actors arrived.” The source also added that they managed to wrap-up the shoot without any COVID-19 cases.

The song featuring Disha and Salman was choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves. The shoot date for Sajid-Wajid composition coincided with Wajid’s birthday and everyone remembered the late composer and even cut a cake in his memory, according to the source.

Major post-production work has been completed throughout the lockdown and the team will now look at locking the edits and will rush through post-production on the sequences recently shot. The source added, “The final cut should be ready by December”, said the source.

As per the source, the release date decision will be taken by in a fortnight’s time by the makers. Salman plays the titular role of Radhe, the mosy-wanted bhai, who takes on a Goa-based mafia gang led by Randeep Hooda. Helmed by Prabhudeva, the film is produced by Salman, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri.

The film features Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in important roles.