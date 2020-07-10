Veteran actor Jagdeep passed away on July 08 at his residence in Mumbai. After he was laid to rest by the family members and friends at a cemetery in South Bombay on Thursday, his sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri along with grandson Meezaan Jaaferi addressed the media and thanked all for remembering their father in their blessings. Jaaved briefly talked to news agency PTI and asked all to say a small prayer for their beloved father who was one of the most iconic comedians of the Hindi film industry and had entertained the audience for 70 years. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan And Shilpa Shetty Mourn Jagdeep’s Death, Pen Emotional Notes For Noted Comedian

The actor said, “There are a lot of people who have sent us messages but we couldn’t reply to everyone. Whosoever is watching this, we thank you for your blessings and love. Our father gave 70 years to the industry and got a lot of love and respect. That love is being reflected today. On behalf of our father, who gave his 70 years, please, if you could say a small prayer for him. That will be a lot for us.” Also Read - Jagdeep's Funeral: Johnny Lever Pays His Last Respects, Jaaved Jaferi-Naved Jafri Clicked

Jagdeep died because of age-related ailments at around 08:30 pm on Wednesday. He was 81 years old. On Friday, pictures and videos from the veteran actor’s last journey went viral on social media. Comedian Johnny Lever also attended the last rites of the celebrated actor and offered his condolences to Jaaved and the entire family. Also Read - Jagdeep Jafri Passes Away at 81: Ajay Devgn And Other Celebs Mourn Demise of Legendary Comedian

The other veterans from the film industry who worked with Jagdeep in the past – Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha and Anupam Kher among others also took to Twitter to remember the legendary comedian. In his note on Twitter, Sinha also revealed that he bought his first car named ‘Austin’ from Jagdeep, while others reminisced working with the popular comedian who was more famous as ‘Soorma Bhopali’ after his iconic character in Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay.

May his soul rest in peace!