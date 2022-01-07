Mumbai: A video of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is going viral which has left his fans emotional. In the video, Jackie can be seen talking about life and death. The actor mentions that death is a part of life and that there is no way to escape it. Jackie Shroff can be seen talking about the family members he has lost so far including his parents. “Ma mari, baba marr gaye, bhai chale gaye, yeh sab chale gaye na ek ek. Hum log bhi chale jayenge ek din. Ab woh le ke ghoomna nahi (I lost my mother, father and brother. All of them left one by one. We all will also die one day. But we should not carry it around with ourselves).”Also Read - Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff Flaunts Hot Midriff Amid Snow in Kashmir, Fans Ask 'Thand Nahi Lagti Kya' - See Pics

Jackie Shroff further adds that even he will die someday. "Teen chale gaye, teen aaye. Krishna aayi, Tiger aaya, meri aurat aayi, par meri ma chali gayi, mera bhai chala gaya mere papa chale gaye, toh balance hota hai na life mein. Ab mein chala jaunga kuch din mein or phir koi aayega, toh yeh chalta rahega bhidu, yeh chaal toh hai he (Three people left and three people came – Krishna, Tiger and my wife. This is how life balances things. I might also die after some time, then someone else will come and this will go on)."

apna merudand sidha rakh pic.twitter.com/YRhQiN8Oyk — Stanley the manly (@DedhShanaa) January 1, 2022

The actor further advises people not to cry over things and to move on. He asked fans not to worry and to maintain a positive atmosphere around them.

The video was originally posted in 2020 on social media, during the coronavirus pandemic. Once again, it is going viral on social media.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, he has worked in several super hit movies including Doodh Ka Karz, Devdas, Aaina, Radhe, Allah Rakha, Tridev and Happy New Year among others.