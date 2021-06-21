Mumbai: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff once again reacted to the reports of his son, Tiger Shroff dating Disha Patani. In an interview recently, when he was asked to comment on Tiger-Disha’s relationship, the senior actor mentioned that his son is extremely focussed and he is in a relationship ever since he was 25. Also Read - Disha Patani Flaunts Sexy Body in Leopard Print Bikini While Collecting Sea Shells, Pic Goes Viral

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble in his latest interview, Jackie said that no matter if Tiger is in a relationship or not, it's his work that takes priority. He added that he doesn't about the couple's future though. Jackie was quoted as saying, "My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I'm sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it's his first work. Nobody – whether it's his mom, dad, sister, or girlfriend – matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good."

Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff also accompanied Jackie in the same interview and talked about her brother's intelligence. She said that he is superbly capable of making all the right decisions for himself and is not someone who needs any piece of advice from anyone. Calling her brother 'headstrong,' Krishna said, "I am as protective as it can get, about my brother. But at the end of the day, he is an adult and old enough to make his own decisions. And I think he knows what's right, he's a really intelligent guy and as long as he's happy, whatever makes him happy makes us happy too. I don't think I want to give my brother any advice. He is really headstrong and sorted that way."

Disha and Tiger have been dating for many years now. The two are often clicked at various popular eateries in the city, and taking their international holiday trips together. The couple also keeps sharing their workout posts on social media. Recently, as Disha turned a year older, she celebrated her birthday with Tiger and Krishna at their residence. Several pictures of them having fun surfaced on social media with one even featuring Tiger-Disha performing a beautiful dance together.