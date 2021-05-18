Mumbai: Actor Jackie Shroff took to social media to remember his late make-up man Shashi who passed away after working with the actor for over three decades. The actor shared a throwback picture of himself in deep conversation with ‘Shashi Dada’ and paid tribute to him on Twitter. Jackie’s tweet read, “Shashi Dada. Will always be in deepest corner of my Heart. My make up person for 37 years passed away,” he wrote. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Jackie Shroff's Durga-Printed Jacket Deserves a Separate Episode of Its Own

Several of Jackie's fans and colleagues from the industry commented and offered condolences to the actor. Gurmeet Choudhary and Rahul Dev among others posted in the comments of the tweet. Jackie replied to all by adding that he was his soulmate.

Shashi Dada 🙏Will always be in deepest corner of my Heart❤️ My make up person for 37 years passed away. pic.twitter.com/Oo7VED7eWr — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) May 18, 2021

Jackie Shroff had debuted in the industry with Subhash Ghai-directorial Hero in 1983. The film starred Meenakshi Seshadri alongside him and became a huge hit at the Box Office making Jackie an overnight star. The actor never looked back thereafter. He went on to many popular and much-loved movies in the later years including Ram Lakhan, Rangeela, Border, and Teri Meherbaniyan among others. Jackie was recently seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that saw Salman Khan in the leading role alongside Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Gautam Gulati among others.

The actor will next be seen in a horror-comedy Phone Bhoot that also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in important roles.