New Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for interrogation in connection with an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. She appeared before the federal agency on October 20 around 3:30 pm after skipping summon at least thrice previously. The 36-year-old actor had appeared before the federal agency in August and recorded her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case.

As per the ports, the agency wanted to confront her with the main accused Sukesh, and his wife Leena Maria Paul, and the record the actor's statement again.

The investigation agency, they said, wants to understand some trail of funds and transactions that are allegedly linked to Fernandez in this case. Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi, recorded her statement with the Enforcement Directorate last week in this case. Nora Fatehi's representative had said that she has been the victim in the case and being a witness, she is cooperating and helping the officers in the investigation.

The case is based on the FIR of Delhi police’s economic offences wing against him and others over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion of about Rs 200 crore. ED had said in a statement after the raid, “Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been a part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged at the Rohini jail.” On August 24, ED had said that it had seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash, and over a dozen luxurious cars in connection with the case against Sukesh.