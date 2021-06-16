Mumbai: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has managed to keep her personal life secret and here is the proof of it. The Drive actor has apparently found love in an entrepreneur, based in the South. Yes, she is breaking many hearts with her new love story now. Reportedly, the couple is much in love and is ready to take the big step. Jacqueline has been discretely house-hunting between Juhu and Bandra for the last two months. She was looking for a standalone, beach-facing property and as per the TOI report, she was not doing that alone. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Comes Forth To Help Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Serves Meals To The Needy

The report in TOI claims that Jacqueline and her beau have recently zeroed down a bungalow in Juhu, facing the sea and it costs a whopping amount. The couple plan to move in together soon. The sources told Bombay Times that the couple has even finalised an interior designer from France to do up the interiors of their home, keeping their fine taste in mind. The source also claims that an initial amount has been paid for the purchase of the mansion but the paperwork is likely to be finalised only after lockdown is completely listed in the city.

The source was quoted as saying, "They seem extremely serious about their relationship. While he has been working on the modalities for the property, Jacqueline and he were on constant video calls discussing things about their home with each other. The house that they have finalised is at a prime location in Juhu. Her beau is likely to move base, which includes his workspace, to Mumbai very soon."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has several projects in her pipeline including Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar, Kick 2 with Salman Khan, Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.