New Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was called to record her statement as a victim in a money laundering and fraud case against a conman named Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actor visited the Enforcement Directorate on Monday after her name cropped up the case related to a man who used a called ID from Tihar Jail to spoof the actor. As reported by India Today, Sukesh didn’t only call Jacqueline from inside the prison, he also sent expensive gifts to the actor.Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Becomes Victim Of Rs 200-Crore Racket in Money Laundering Case

The report mentioned a source close to the case revealing that Sukesh had hidden his real identity from Jacqueline and was impersonating a big personality while talking to her. “When Jacqueline started believing Sukesh, the conman also started sending her expensive flowers and chocolates as a gift,” the source said. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Funny BTS Video From Sets of 'Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police' Song - Watch

After assessing over a dozen phone calls made by Sukesh, the ED found out about calls made to Jacqueline and how she was one of the many victims of his fraud. The national finance probing agency also raided a bungalow owned by Sukesh Chandrashekhar last week. He is currently at Delhi’s Rohini jail as under trial after being accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from a businessman over one year. He is fighting around 20 other similar cases of extortion. Also Read - Bhoot Police Trailer Twitter Reaction: Netizens Enjoy Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor’s Equation in Horror Comedy