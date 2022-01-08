Mumbai: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has issued a statement after her intimate picture with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral on social media. The Bhoot Police actor took to Instagram and requested fans and friends not to circulate such images. Jacqueline further mentioned that she is going through a tough time and added that she hopes for justice to prevail.Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Suffers Heart Stroke, Hospitalised in Bahrain

“This country and its people have given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I’m currently going through a rough patch but I’m sure that my friends and my fans will see me through. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you (sic),” Jacqueline‘s statement read. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Kangana Ranaut to Aryan Khan, Top Controversial Celebs of The Year

The statement comes hours after a picture went viral on social media in which conman Sukesh was seen kissing Jacqueline Fernandez on her nose. This is not the first time that Jacqueline’s romantic picture with Sukesh went viral. Earlier also a romantic picture of the duo made headlines. However, the Bollywood actor denied the dating reports.

For the unversed, Sukesh is a millionaire conman who is allegedly involved in extorting Rs 200 crores from businessmen, politicians and celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. While Sukesh is in jail, Jacqueline has also been questioned by ED in connection to the case.