Mumbai: A new picture of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has surfaced online amid the reports of the actor dating conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In the leaked picture, the actor is seen kissing the conman on his cheek for a selfie. Jacqueline has been under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate as a witness in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case in which Chandrasekhar has been arrested. The conman is being investigated for cheating and extorting money from many high-profile people, and there have been rumours about Jacqueline dating him for sometime.

The picture that is accessed by Bollywood Hungama seems to have been taken in a hotel room. While Jacqueline is seen wearing a basic white cami and denim, Sukesh is seen looking straight into the camera for a quick mirror selfie. Another picture had gone viral earlier that showed Sukesh planting a kiss on Jacqueline's cheek in the same mirror selfie. While the actor's team has denied reports about her dating the conman, the pictures seem to have triggered more questions.

The speculations went rife after Sukesh's lawyer Anant Malik claimed that Jacqueline was in a relationship with the conman. However, it is believed that the actor was duped by Sukesh, a fraud who sent expensive gifts and private jets for Jaqueline. Many reports suggested that he had met the actor about four times in Chennai and used to arrange private jets for these trips. Sukesh is married to actor Leena Maria Paul and she, too, has been named in the same Rs 200 crore extortion case involving her husband.