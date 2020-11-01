Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film ‘Drive completed 1 year today since its release in 2019. Now, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram stories to remember the late actor on a special day. Resharing a post of the film director, Tarun Mansukhani, Jacqueline wrote, “ 1 year of Drive’. She further added another memory from the film and captioned it, “Wish he was still here with us…miss you Sush.” Also Read - Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash Applies For Anticipatory Bail After NCB Finds Charas at Her House

She followed up the post with a snippet from the song ‘Makhna’ from the film and wrote, “I remember this trip so well” and added a broken heart emoji. Also Read - Sean Connery Dies: Ranveer Singh is Heartbroken With Legendary James Bond Actor's Death

Check out the pictures here:

Also Read - Author John Green Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Death as he Wishes Sanjana Sanghi For Dil Bechara

The filmmaker of the film Tarun also remembered Sushant and wrote, “It’s been a year since we released #drive . And it just doesnt feel celebratory without Sushant. Drive was filled with some amazing memories and overflowed with unforgettable experiences. There are so many people to Thank for this. Some for all the hard work they put into making this film and some others for teaching me about things. Happy anniversary to my Drive family!”



Sri Lankan beauty commented on the post, “Tarun this film will be always special for me …. Some memories we have for Eva With Sush …”

Meanwhile, Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14 and central agencies are continuing to probe the death case of the late actor.

Jacqueline, on the work front, is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.