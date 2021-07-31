Mumbai: Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media sharing the first look from her upcoming movie Vikrant Rona. Jacqueline introduced fans to her character Gadang Rakkamma and wrote, “‘What Rakkamma doesn’t know, doesn’t exist’ Super happy to introduce my character #GadangRakkamma from #VikrantRona.” In the poster, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen standing on a table along with Kichcha Sudeep. She is all set to extinguish a candle with a pot of wine.Also Read - Bhoot Police Release Date: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez to Hit OTT Platform on This Date

After enjoying the process of preparations and it’s making,,, its now time for a new excitement.

We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release.

🥂🤗 pic.twitter.com/V7Rm5bWv17 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 15, 2021

The shooting for the movie began in March 2020 but was later halted due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Vikrant Rona’s shooting resumed later in July 2020 in Hyderabad. Vikrant Rona will be released in theatres in 3D format on August 19. Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in pivotal roles.

Apart from Vikrant Rona, Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in Bhoot Police along with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The film is scheduled to release on September 17.