Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez skipped her interrogation on Saturday after she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case that involves conman Sukesh Chandrasekar. It is not clear if she had requested to postpone her questioning. ED was probing if there were any financial transactions between conman and Jacqueline.

This was the second time when the 36-year-old actor was summoned for questioning by the central probe agency in the Rs 200 crore cheating case. Last month she was interrogated in the case for five long hours.

She is being interrogated in connection with an alleged multi-crore extortion racket operated by a known conman named Sukesh Chandrashekar, who is also accused of a bribery matter involving the Election Commission. Sources in the ED told NDTV, "She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar." It is believed that the actor fell on his radar through his wife Leena Paul.

The case is based on the FIR of Delhi police’s economic offences wing against him and others over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion of about Rs 200 crore.

ED had said in a statement after the raid, “Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been a part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged at the Rohini jail.”

On August 24, ED had said that it had seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash, and over a dozen luxurious cars in connection with the case against Sukesh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. She has several projects in her pipeline including Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar, Kick 2 with Salman Khan, and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.