Jacqueline Fernandez summoned again: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case once again. The actor was questioned in the same case earlier after which her team released an official statement mentioning that she is not romantically linked with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is involved in the case that the ED is currently investigating.

As reported by ZEE News, Jacqueline has been summoned by the ED for questioning on December 8, Wednesday. The actor, who was last seen in Bhoot Police alongside Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam, was stopped from leaving the country at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. She was reportedly flying to Dubai but was stopped by the ED officials.

The development came after Jacqueline's photos with Sukesh went viral on social media in which she was seen planting a kiss on the conman's cheeks in a mirror selfie. In another picture, Sukesh was seen kissing Jacqueline in what looked like a hotel room. The actor's team has released no statement on the viral pictures that have added more buzz to the entire case.

Earlier, Sukesh’s lawyer Anant Malik had claimed that Jacqueline was in a relationship with the conman while the actor refused all such reports. It is also believed that the actor was duped by Sukesh, a fraud who sent expensive gifts and private jets for Jaqueline. Many reports suggested that he had met the actor about four times in Chennai and used to arrange private jets for these trips. Sukesh is married to actor Leena Maria Paul and she, too, has been named in the same Rs 200 crore extortion case involving her husband.

