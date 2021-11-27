Mumbai: A picture of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernanzed with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has gone viral on social media. In the picture, Sukesh Chandrasekhar can be seen kissing Jacqueline on her cheek. As per a report in India Today, the picture was taken in April-June this year when the conman was out on interim bail. The report also cites ED sources who claim that Sukesh had met Jacqueline about four times in Chennai and had also arranged a private jet for her for these meetings.Also Read - Patralekhaa or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who Wore This Red Rs 54,000 Organza Silk Saree Better?

For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been making headlines for a long time now. He is a millionaire conman who is allegedly involved in extorting hundreds of crores from businessmen, politicians and celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. He has also been accused of extorting Rs 200 crores from the wife of a former Ranbaxy promoter claiming that he would get her husband out of jail. Also Read - Nora Fatehi is The Victim: Actor's Team in Official Statement After ED Questions Her For 8 Hours

Even though the Bollywood actor had earlier denied dating Sukesh, it was earlier reported the conman used to call Jacqueline from inside the prison and used to send her expensive gifts. Apart from this, it was also reported that Sukesh had hidden his real identity from Jacqueline and was impersonating a big personality while talking to her.

The case is being investigated by ED and Jacqueline has also been summoned multiple times by the agency. Last she appeared before ED was on October 20. As per the reports, the agency wanted to confront her with the main accused Sukesh, and his wife Leena Maria Paul, and the record the actor’s statement again.