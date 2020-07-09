Veteran actor and one of the most loved comedians in the country – Jagdeep Jafri passed away at the age of 81 on Wednesday at his residence in Mumbai. The actor was suffering from age-related ailments and took his last breath at around 08:30 pm on July 08. The actor’s funeral will be held today. A report published in ABP mentioned producer and close friend of the Jafri family – Mehmood Ali revealing that Jagdeep will be laid to rest at a cemetery in South Bombay at around 11:30 am. Also Read - Jagdeep Jafri Passes Away at 81: Ajay Devgn And Other Celebs Mourn Demise of Legendary Comedian

No official statement from the family has been released yet. The news of Jagdeep's death left the entire industry to miss their dear 'Soorma Bhopali' who entertained the country for years and tickled the funny bone of the audience. Actors Johny Lever, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, filmmakers Milap Zaveri and Anubhav Sinha among others led Bollywood in paying tribute to the actor on social media.

Most men in the veteran actor’s family are popular actors including sons Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jaaferi and grandson Meezaan Jaaferi who made his Bollywood debut recently with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Malaal.

After starting his career as a child artist extra in Afsana, directed by BR Chopra, Jagdeep appeared in many movies as a child actor. The list included KA Abbas’s Munna, Guru Dutt’s Aar Paar, and Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zamin among others. His performance in the 1957 film Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke, in which Jagdeep played the role of Laloo Ustad, won the National Award for Best Children’s Film and also went on to impress India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The late Pandit Nehru gifted his personal staff to Jagdeep as a gesture to appreciate his performance in the film.

The last Hindi film he featured in was 2012 release Gali Gali Chor Hai in which he played the role of a police constable. The other films that the audience will forever love him for include names like Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (1970), Sholay (1975), Aaina (1977), Qurbani (1980), Purana Mandir (1984), Shahenshah (1988), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), and China Gate (1998).

May his soul rest in peace!