Veteran actor and legendary comedian Jagdeep passed away on Wednesday, July 8 in Mumbai. While an official confirmation from the family is awaited, the sources reveal that the popular comedian died at the age of 81. Born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri on 29 March 1939, Jagdeep rose to fame after playing the role of Soorma Bhopali in cult classic movie Sholay. In his career spanning nearly 60 years, he featured in around 400 films and also directed a few projects. His sons, Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri, and grandson Meezan Jaaferi are actors. The actor was recently given a Lifetime Achievement Award at IIFA. Also Read - Jagdeep Jafri Passes Away at 81: Ajay Devgn And Other Celebs Mourn Demise of Legendary Comedian

As soon as the news broke in, many prominent faces from the film industry mourned the demise of one of the most loved veteran actors in Bollywood, and also offered condolences to the family members. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, February 17: Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan Have Goa on Their Mind For Coolie No. 1, Read on

Good Lord. May God rest his soul in peace. https://t.co/AfBC4WhzwN — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 8, 2020

Another sad news… the Iconic #Jagdeep Sahab is no more … may his soul RIP 🙏🏼🙏🏼💔

Strength to his family. pic.twitter.com/BhpE0hjHf9 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) July 8, 2020

After starting his career as a child artist extra in Afsana, directed by BR Chopra, Jagdeep appeared in many movies as a child actor. The list included KA Abbas’s Munna, Guru Dutt’s Aar Paar, and Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zamin among others. His performance in the 1957 film Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke, in which Jagdeep played the role of Laloo Ustad, won the National Award for Best Children’s Film and also went on to impress India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The late Pandit Nehru gifted his personal staff to Jagdeep as a gesture to appreciate his performance in the film.

The last Hindi film he featured in was 2012 release Gali Gali Chor Hai in which he played the role of a police constable. The other films that the audience will forever love him for include names like Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (1970), Sholay (1975), Aaina (1977), Qurbani (1980), Purana Mandir (1984), Shahenshah (1988), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), and China Gate (1998).

Soorma Bhopali will always remain in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace!