Actor Sara Ali Khan is a carbon copy of her mother Amrita Singh and there is no doubt about it. Calling her ‘epitome of strength and definition of best’ on Mother’s Day 2020, the Simmba actor shared a collage of her and her mother Amrita as they smile in the frame. Sharing the beautiful resemblance she has with her mother, she captioned it, “Jaisi Maa Vaisi Beti Not actually- इस पूरी दुनिया में मेरी माँ की तरह कोई नहीं है Happy Mother’s Day Mommy My epitome of strength and definition of best #friend #philosopher #guide #stylist #confidant #mirror #inspiration #gratitude #soulsisters #strongestwoman #propahlady #number1 #mywholeworld.” (sic) Also Read - 'Ridiculously Meticulous'! Deepika Padukone Thanks Both Her Mothers With Unique Post on Mother's Day

In another post, she shared a picture that portrays three generations from her family. The photo features her grandmother Rukshana Sultana, mother Amrita Singh, and toddler Sara Ali Khan. She captioned it, “Meri Maa ki Maa Thank you for creating Mommy #HappyMothersDay.” (sic)



Sara is very close to her mother Amrita and stays with her and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara spoke to Harper’s Bazaar India and said, “I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what’s the problem? I love hanging out with her, and I miss her when she’s away even for a few days. There’s nothing I hide from her.”

“The only difference between us – is I always want her attention. She on the other hand is full of love, hugs and affection. And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention. My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension. She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention. Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension. With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension. Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension’, she added.

Mean, on the work front, she will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re opposite South Indian star Dhanush.