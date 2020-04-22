Actor Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor are having the best of their time at home during the lockdown. They chill together and entertain fans with cute videos and pictures. In the latest, Janhvi shared a video where she baked a carrot cake for Khushi and was seen asking her to taste and review the dessert. Also Read - Khushi Kapoor Clicks This Fabulous Magazine Cover Featuring Janhvi And Her Cute Dog

The video turns out to be interesting when Khushi eats a spoon and makes faces. She says ‘It is good’. When Janhvi insisted her to grab another bite, Khushi said, ‘I don’t want it LoL’. The mixed reaction given by Khushi is taking all the attention and it will definitely remind of that time when you eat something you don’t like. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 18, 2020: Sridevi's Throwback Picture Featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor is Perfect Family Portrait

Take a look at the cute video:

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country lockdown has been extended by PM Narendra Modi and everyone has been asked to stay indoors. Other than Janhvi Kapoor, other actors such as Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, among others also shared several photos and videos on social media to tell fans what are they doing in their self-quarantine period.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming rom-com RoohiAfza has changed its name to Roohi Afzana as per the latest video shared by Maddock films. The movie stars Janhvi in double roles alongside actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.