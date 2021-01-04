The new year seems to have brought in new achievements for many Bollywood celebs already. After it was recently reported that Hrithik Roshan, Nia Sharma, and Urmila Matondkar have purchased new properties in Mumbai, the reports suggest that Janhvi Kapoor has bought herself a new home in the city. Also Read - Urmila Matondkar Buys New Office For Rs 3.75 Crore in Mumbai's Khar Area, Here's All About The Property Deal

The 23-years-old actor bought a triplex in Juhu for a whopping Rs 39 crore. As reported by Square Feet India, it's a triplex spread on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floor of the building that comes under the JVPD scheme which is very popular among celebrities.

The two-film old actor has paid Rs 78 lakh as the registration of the apartments and the payment was made on December 10 while the deal was struck on December 7. Along with the three apartments, Janhvi has also been allotted six car-parking in the building which is home to many celebrities already. The carpet area of the flat as per the documents accessed by the property website is 3,456 square ft.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently holidaying in Goa with her co-star and rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan. The duo was recently clicked by a fan on the streets of Goa and the picture went immediately viral on social media. Both the stars will be seen in Dostana 2 together.

Janhvi debuted in Bollywood with the 2018 movie Dhadak after which she appeared in the Netflix film Gunjan Saxena that released last year. The actor has been living with her father and sister so far while her brother Arjun Kapoor lives separately with sister Anshula Kapoor.