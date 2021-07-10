Mumbai: Jhanvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor often shares stunning pictures on social media. Once again, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter took to social media sharing some stunning sunkissed pictures from her latest photoshoot.Also Read - Khushi Kapoor, in Red Sports Bra And Shorts, Gives Retro Vibes - Do You Like?

In the picture, Khushi Kapoor looks absolutely hot as she wears a crepe shirt with beige coloured parallel pants. What adds charm to her look are minimal make-up and her neckpiece. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Sensuously Hot Pictures In Sports Bra And Shorts, Fans Are All Hearts

Several fans, friends and family members took to the comment section of Khushi’s post showering love and appreciating Khushi’s look. While sister Jhanvi Kapoor wrote, “Queeeeen can I cry!!!!!!” Khushi’s friend

and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Wooooooowoooooo.” Even Navya Naveli Nanda commented,”Oh okayyyyyy”. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Looks Scintillating As She Flaunts Her Bare Back in Sheer Net Black Dress | See Hot Photos

Earlier this week, Khushi Kapoor surprised her fans her latest photoshoot in which she was seen sporting a red sports bra from Zara and teamed it with paneled shorts from Myriad activewear.

Khushi pursued an acting course in Los Angeles but recently returned to Mumbai. She is all set to make her debut in Bollywood as well and we will get to ‘hear an announcement soon’. Boney Kapoor will not be the one launching her. However, earlier this year, Boney Kapoor said, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor.”