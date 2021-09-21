Maldives: Actor Janhvi Kapoor is having the major Maldives missing as she is busy with her shooting schedule. Taking to Instagram, she shared her hot video clad in a sexy backless and plunging neckline bikini teamed up with briefs and a matching shimmery crochet sarong coverup. In the video, she can be seen standing amidst the Maldives water as she aces a perfect hair flip. She looks every bit gorgeous in the latest video. She simply captioned it, “mentally hear. (sic)”Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor's Early Morning Workout Session Will Inspire You to Hit The Gym

Earlier this year, Janhvi had flown to the Maldives for a travel magazine’s photoshoot. Her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, The Pilates Girl, is Giving Major Inspo And Enthu Vibes | Read on

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Says ‘I Love You’ to Rumoured Boyfriend Akshat Ranjan on His Birthday

However, this is not the first time when Janhvi shared her sizzling hot look. She often shares her stunning bikini looks.

Check Out Her Hot Bikini Looks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, co-starring Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. She made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar. She went on to feature in films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her upcoming films are Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and she will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.