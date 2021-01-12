Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is an incredible dancer, just like her mother Sridevi and the proof of it is her latest viral video. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of her acing the belly dance and it will leave your jaws to drop. In the video, she grooves to the beats of ‘San Sanana’, crooned by Alka Yagnik for the 2001 film, Asoka. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan To FINALLY Move Into New House, Confirms Randhir Kapoor

In the one-minute-long video, the actor dances her heart out dressed in a white crop-top teamed up with white lower. She captioned the post, “Missing post burrito belly dance sessionz . (sic)” Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Blessed With Baby Girl, Netizens Start With Meme Fest And Of course It Has Taimur Ali Khan In It!

The video is going viral on social media and fetched over1.5k views with a few minutes. Netizens reacted with fire emojis on her post. Also Read - FWICE Will Not Work With Ram Gopal Varma Anymore, Accused Him Of Not Paying Rs 1 Crore To Technicians

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has started the shooting for Anand Rai’s production venture, GoodLuck Jerry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



She will also be seen in Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the lead roles. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s periodic drama, Takht, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal among others. She also has Roohi Afza alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Watch this space for the latest updates!