Mumbai: Actor Janhvi Kapoor has left her fans excited this weekend as she recreated a hilarious fight from the controversial show Bigg Boss. Leaving everyone into splits, the Roohi actor can be seen recreating Pooja Mishra’s viral catfight inside the house and it is too hilarious to miss. Apart from fans, actor Arjun Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor reacted to her latest post on Instagram.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli Takes a Dig At Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Backs Shamita Shetty

Janhvi recreated the video with makeup artist, Riviera Lynn. In the video, she can be seen playing Pooja and added her own spin to ‘Get off my back’ dialogue. Pooja Mishra and Shonali Nagrani had a catfight inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Breaks Down After Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Her 'Dogla'

She captioned the video, “Do you guys think I need help (sic).” Also Read - Dekho, Dekho Voh Aagya! Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Enters Bigg Boss 15, FINALLY!

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



Arjun Kapoor reacted to her caption a commented, “Yes” while Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “I’m praying for u.”

Janhvi also announced that she has completed the shoot of her upcoming film, Mili, which is her very first project with father, Boney Kapoor. Sharing a heartfelt note, she wrote, ““It’s a wrap! #Milli. My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, co-starring Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. She made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar. She went on to feature in films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her upcoming films are Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and she will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.