The team of Janhvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry found itself in a fix when a group of farmers halted the shoot and insisted on the actor releasing an official statement in support of the ongoing farmers' protest. As reported by news agency ANI, a group of farmers gathered at Bassi Pathana city where the shooting was going on, demanding the actor to publicly acknowledge her stance on the protest. They told the crew that Bollywood actors have never supported them and have spoken nothing about their plight.

The group left the sets only after being assured by the film's team that Janhvi will be making a statement soon. Later, the actor took to her Instagram stories to write that she hopes for a 'resolution benefitting the farmers'.

“They had told the crew and the director that Bollywood actors have neither said anything in support of farmers’ protest nor made any comment. When the film director assured them that Janhvi Kapoor would make a comment on the protest, they went back. The shoot is going on,” police officer Balwinder Singh told the news agency.

Janhvi’s statement in support of the farmers read, “Farmers are at the heart of our country. I recognise and value the role that they play in feeding our nation. I hope a resolution is reached soon that benefits the farmers.”

Directed by Siddharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry is being produced by Aanand L Rai and it features Janhvi in the role of a simple girl who is stuck in unusual circumstances to save her family. The film is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila that features Nayanthara in the lead.