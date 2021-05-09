Mumbai: On this Mother’s Day, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are missing their mother Sridevi. Remembering their late mother, Janhvi and Khushi shared some rare throwback pictures and it will definitely make you go emotional. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a bunch of photos of her late mother Sridevi. The first picture features Sridevi and husband Boney Kapoor holding baby Janhvi. The second photo features Sridevi from a holiday. There is also one picture of little Sridevi with her parents. Also Read - Amrita Rao Opens Up On Motherhood: Every Time There is New Experience, Much Newness To Our Day

Janhvi simply captioned it, “My Mumma (sic).” Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Geeta Basra Speaks on Learning Not Just From Her Mom, But From Daughter Also

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Sridevi, also shared Mother’s Day post for her mother. She shared throwback pictures featuring her, Janhvi and Sridevi. Khushi wrote on Instagram, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)



Sridevi became the female superstar after starring in superhit films. She breathed her last at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the Hindi adaptation of 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila. The film is renamed Good Luck Jerry and also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in important roles. She also have Dostana 2 and Takht in her pipeline.