Mumbai: Actor Janhvi Kapoor leaves no stone unturned to treat her fans with her scintillating looks. Swiping into the weekend mood, the Good Luck Jerry actor shared her ravishing hot look in a sheer net black backless dress and it will make your jaws drop. In the first photo, she goes monochrome as she flaunts her bareback and hair falling on her face. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor And Other B-Town Celebs Attend Bash In Mumbai

In the last picture, she can be seen giving a glimpse into her sexy black net dress. For the flam, she opted for dewy makeup, sparkling smokey eyes, a dash of lipstick, and sultry expressions. The pictures will set your heart racing, for sure. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Takes Up Viral Temperature Challenge With Her Aksa Gang, Goes Bold in Backless Little Dress | Watch

Sharing the hot photos, she wrote, “nonchalantly pensive quote about black and white photos and eyes being windows to the soul and all that. (sic)” Also Read - Khushi Kapoor Sizzles in a Super Hot Purple Bikini, Shanaya Kapoor Says ‘On Fire’ | See Viral Pics

Check Out The Photos Here:

‘

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



Her fans including ace designer Manish Malhotra dropped fire and heart emojis on her post.

Earlier, she shared a ROFL video grooving to the popular song ‘Temperature’ by Sean Paul along with Aksa gang. Janhvi can be seen clad in a little black backless dress and seems like it is from one of her photoshoots. She can be seen pulling off some of the quirky moves and making it an entertaining one. Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, “Aksa gang is back. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



However, this is not the first time when Janhvi shared her sizzling hot look. She often shares her stunning bikini looks.

Check It Out Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, co-starring Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. She made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar. She went on to feature in films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her upcoming films are Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and she will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.