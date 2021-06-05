Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has set the internet on fire on Saturday evening after she shared a new set of hot pictures in an orange bikini as she flaunts her perfectly toned curves. The actor is seen lying down on a rock wall in a sizzling bright orange bikini. She matched her look with a long shrug overthrown over her bikini. With just minimal makeup and a pair of earrings, she flaunts her contagious smile. In the other two pictures, she can be seen lying on the rock wall as she is being sun-kissed. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Aces a Bikini Blouse With Thigh-High Slit Lehenga in New Photoshoot | See Pics

Sharing the hot photos, she wrote, “May we start to walk lightly on this earth the way that other creatures do. May we recognise that our environment is the one thing that we all share.” Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Breaks Silence on Dad Boney Kapoor Leaving His Mom For Sridevi: 'Can't Say I am Okay With it'

Fans including ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped hearts on the post.

Recently, Janhvi shared a glimpse of her lockdown hobby – painting. She asked her fans, “Can I call myself a painter yet?”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, co-starring Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. She made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar. She went on to feature in films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her upcoming films are Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and she will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.