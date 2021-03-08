Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Roohi, was snapped at Mumbai airport as she returned back to the bay. While making an exit from the airport, she was greeted with much fanfare and the paparazzi even arranged a birthday cake for her. A couple of fans tried to click selfies with her but one fan was stopped and mishandled by the actor’s staff. However, Janhvi stopped at the staff’s reaction towards a fan and agreed to click a snap. Also Read - 'Ghamand Toh Dekho'! Netizens Slam Rubina Dilaik For Showing 'Attitude, Arrogance' To Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport

People surrounding Janhvi was taken back with the way Janhvi's one of the staff member pulled down the man's hand in a rush. Netizens have been praising Janhvi for her nice behaviour and the way she handled the entire situation.

The video has surfaced on the internet and is going viral. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Starts Operations on Mumbai-Male Route

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is currently shooting for her film Good Luck Jerry in Patiala. It is produced by Anand L Rai, written by Pankaj Mehta, and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The film also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. Apart from this, her film Roohi featuring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma will hit the theatres on March 11.