Actor Janhvi Kapoor had written a beautiful note about living under lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis and how that has made her realise the importance of minimalism. Now, in her latest interaction with Bombay Times, the actor once again reflected on her life, fears, insecurities and things that assure her life will get back to normal.

Janhvi can't wait to be on the sets of a film but she has also adapted to the current times and is at peace at her home with the family. Talking about her biggest fear, Janhvi once again reflected on her past and mentioned that 'losing someone' in life is what bothers her the most. She said she fears that she is not able to express as much love as she has for others. The actor added that this fear stems from her feeling of not being able to show enough love in the past to the people who mattered.

Janhvi explained, "My biggest fear is losing someone I love. I also fear that people who I love might not know how much they mean to me. I feel the need to constantly reassure them that I love them because I don't think I did that for a while with the people that I should have. At this stage of my life and career, I want to learn. So, I get anxious when I am not on a film set. I am agitated when I am not working creatively."

The actor went on to talk about human beings’ ability to forget the normal and accept today as their current normal. Janhvi said a human mind is so astonishing that it doesn’t realise how it adapts itself to the changing situations. She said before lockdown, her life was hectic and that was her normal, however, after the lockdown, she has become patient and has used the time to ‘revaluate her priorities’ and make the best use of minimum resources.

On the work front, Janhvi had got three films releasing this year – Kargil Girl, Roohi-Afza and Dostana 2. She was also scheduled to begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht. However, as the whole industry stands still in the current times, Janvhi said she’s not thinking about the movies currently and wants the nation to overcome these times first.