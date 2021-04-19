Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is missing Filmfare Awards Stage so she thought of grooving to a popular track by the poolside at her Mumbai home. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video where she can be seen flaunting her incredible dance moves on Cardi B song ‘Up’ along with a friend. In the video, she can be seen clad in a sheer white crop top and black hot pants. With no makeup look and hair left natural, she definitely turns up the heat on Monday afternoon. Also Read - Anusha Dandekar Hits Back With 'Truth' Post After Karan Kundra Denies Cheating Allegations Post Breakup

She captioned it, “Missing the Filmfare stage so the poolside will have to do for now. (sic)” Also Read - Anita Hassanandani Shares Intimate Kiss With Hubby Rohit Reddy But Someone is 'Watching Over'

Watch the viral video here:



She received a lot of love and appreciation from her Instafam. One user wrote, “Teach me also.” Many users dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

Earlier, she also shared her slew of pictures in a bikini as she holidayed in the Maldives. Check out the viral photos here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in horror-comedy, Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s periodic drama, Takht, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal among others.