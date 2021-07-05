Mumbai: Actor Janhvi Kapoor dropped her sultry pictures on Instagram from her new photoshoot. In the photos, she can be seen sensuously posing in a white sports bra and shorts teamed up with an oversized light blue denim jacket. Needless to say, she looks hot in the latest set of photos. Sharing the photos, she used a simple white heart emoji. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Looks Scintillating As She Flaunts Her Bare Back in Sheer Net Black Dress | See Hot Photos

Fans showered love on her post. While one wrote, "Wow mam so gorg", the other commented, "fabulous" Many fans dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

Earlier, she shared her series of photos from vacation and wrote, “Wildflower wildfire.”

A few days back, the Good Luck Jerry actor shared her ravishing hot look in a sheer net black backless dress and it will make your jaws drop. In the first photo, she goes monochrome as she flaunts her bareback and hair falling on her face. In the last picture, she can be seen giving a glimpse into her sexy black net dress. For the flam, she opted for dewy makeup, sparkling smokey eyes, a dash of lipstick, and sultry expressions.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, co-starring Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. She made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar. She went on to feature in films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her upcoming films are Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and she will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.