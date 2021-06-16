Mumbai: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor turned up the heat as she soaked up some sun midst of a beach in a stunning hot bikini. She shared some drool-worthy photos from her downtime with her friend Orhan Awatramani. In the first picture, Roohi actor can be seen taking a dip in the sea, whipping her long hair back. The second shot comprises of Janhvi and Orhan Awatramani holding hands and running on the sand, towards the water. While their faces could not be seen, she tagged him in the photo. The third picture was of the scenery while in the last picture, she could be seen posing on a rock. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Looks Sensuously Hot in Bright Orange Bikini, Manish Malhotra Drops Hearts

She can be seen wearing a white bikini top and a pair of high-waist animal print briefs. She captioned it, “Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting.” Her aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis on the post. Manish Malhotra commented, “Woooo.” One user even wrote, “Have some mercy.” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Aces a Bikini Blouse With Thigh-High Slit Lehenga in New Photoshoot | See Pics

Who Orhan Awatramani?

As per the reports, he is a Mumbai-based man, who was Sara Ali Khan’s classmate during her graduation at Columbia University. He is also close with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Amrita Singh’s son. He also parties and hangs out with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebrities. Reportedly, he is preparing and training for his career in animation.

Earlier, Janhvi shared some of her mesmerising clicks in a sizzling bright orange bikini. She matched her look with a long shrug overthrown over her bikini. Sharing the hot photos, she wrote, “May we start to walk lightly on this earth the way that other creatures do. May we recognise that our environment is the one thing that we all share.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, co-starring Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. She made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar. She went on to feature in films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her upcoming films are Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and she will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.