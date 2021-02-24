Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a hand-written note by her mom Sridevi on her third death anniversary. An emotional Janhvi, who was fondly called ‘Labbu’ by her late mother, shared a picture with a caption that simply read ‘miss you’. “I love you my Labbu. You are the best baby in the world,” read the note written by Sridevi to her daughter Janhvi. Also Read - Sridevi Death Anniversary: These Last Pictures & Videos of The Legendary Actress Are Going Viral | Watch

Sridevi passed away on February 23, 2018, after drowning in a bathtub at a hotel in Dubai where she was attending a family wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor, while both Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor were in Mumbai. While the family hasn’t been able to absorb the realisation of her absence, the industry too hasn’t found ways to fathom the news of her passing away. Apart from being one of the most loved actors in the country, Sridevi was known among her peers for being extremely warm, caring and affectionate. Those who miss her today see a reflection of her image in Janhvi and that’s exactly one of the major reasons the young actor wants to keep doing good cinema – to have her mother feel proud of her wherever she is. Also Read - Sridevi's 3rd Death Anniversary: Watching English Vinglish Was Disturbing, Says Gauri Shinde

Earlier during the lockdown, Janhvi had shared another note mentioning the things that living in lockdown taught her. It was all so emotional to read the list of things that the actor had mentioned because most of them seemed to have taken her back to the memories of her mother. Janhvi had written about how she can still sense her mother’s smell in her dressing room and how she can see that her father misses her. Also Read - Spotted on February 16, 2021: Sara Ali Khan In Gorgeous Yellow Kurti, Spotted At Jogi Casting| Nora Fatehi & More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Sridevi will always stay in our hearts – with her work and her ever-lasting impression on millions of minds! May she always rest in peace!