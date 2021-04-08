Mumbai: Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been chilling in the Maldives and she took to Instagram to share a set of some sizzling pictures on Thursday. The actor is seen posing in a shiny swimsuit in the new pictures. She is seen enjoying a yacht ride with a beautiful sunset in the background. Tiny hoops in her ears, a lot of layered chains, and a stack of bracelets and bangles add more fun to her look. She is seen flashing her million-dollar smile in the photos. Also Read - Aashka Goradia's Bikini Avatar Has a Perfect Message For Women Who Think 'Log Kya Kahenge'

Janhvi has gone to the Maldives with her friends. Earlier today, she shared a few photos of herself enjoying her meal with her friends. She also shared a picture of her friend in Instagram stories on Thursday. Check out Janhvi Kapoor's hot and at the same time super cool pictures from the Maldives here:

Janhvi has been holidaying in the US with her sister Khushi Kapoor. She landed back in the country a day before and straight away left for the Maldives. On the work front, she’s busy with the shooting of Good Luck Jerry which is set in Punjab. The actor has been shooting amid the Farmers’ protest in Punjab earlier this year. Janhvi plays the role of a simple middle-class young girl in the film.

The actor also garnered some appreciation for her performance in horror-comedy Roohi in which she was paired alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.