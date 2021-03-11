Actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to woo the audience once again with her performance in Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi that has hit the screens today. In a new post on Instagram, the actor wrote about having a ‘relaxed day’ as the promotions of the film finally came to an end. Also Read - Tabahi! Nia Sharma Raises The Temperature With Her Bold Avatar in Black Top, Fans go Weak in The Knees

Janhvi's post is now going viral because of many reasons. While it shows her looking pretty wearing a sequined mini skirt and a top with a giant bow, she's also seen struggling to wear her pair of denim in the next photo on the post. Janhvi is seen trying to change her glam outfit for a more relaxed one inside a car. In another picture, she's seen in a relaxed mode – wearing a pair of denim, and a basic top inside a flight.

Janhvi’s fans showered her with love in the comments of the post. The actor also received best wishes for her film which has opened to good reviews at the Box Office. The film is a horror-comedy and features the actor in the dual roles of Roohi and Afza. Janhvi has been rocking many glamorous looks as part of her promotional style file and this black bow look was one of her best appearances so far. What do you think?