After showing off her acting skills in Dhadak and Ghost Stories, Janhvi Kapoor seems to be intent on showing off her dance chops too! The actor recently gave us a glimpse into her classical dance practice session and it is sure to drive away all your lockdown woes. It seems like Janhvi is missing her dance sessions and therefore she uploads a video of her performing to the song Salaam from Aishwarya Rai's film Umrao Jaan.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her fans where she is seen dancing swiftly to the song beats. Dressed in a pink salwar suit, Janhvi is seen dancing gracefully alongside another girl. "#missing the classroom. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no? 🌈", the actor captions the post.

Watch the video below:

After posting the video on photo-sharing platform, Janhvi’s near and dear ones loved her small dance piece and showered her with praise. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Atti sundarrrrrr.” Sharan Sharma wrote, “Live kathak session must happen soon” and Manish Malhotra also dropped heart emojis in reaction to the post.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming rom-com RoohiAfza has changed its name to Roohi Afzana as per the latest video shared by Maddock films. The movie stars Janhvi in double roles alongside actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Apart from this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, which also features debutant Laksh Lalwani. The film is the sequel to the 2008 romantic comedy produced by Dharma.

Janhvi has wrapped up Gunjan Saxena’s biopic, The Kargil Girl where she essays the role of the first Indian female pilot to have entered the war zone of Kargil. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in important roles. While Pankaj plays the role of Janhvi’s father, Angad plays her on-screen brother.