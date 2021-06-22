Mumbai: Apart from her acting skills, actor Janhvi Kapoor is known for her fabulous dance moves and her latest video is the proof. The Roohi actor took up the viral Temperature Challenge and it is breaking the internet. Taking to Instagram, she shared a ROFL video grooving to popular song ‘Temperature’ by Sean Paul along with Aksa gang. Also Read - Khushi Kapoor Sizzles in a Super Hot Purple Bikini, Shanaya Kapoor Says ‘On Fire’ | See Viral Pics

In the video, Janhvi can be seen clad in a little black backless dress and seems like it is from one of her photoshoots. She can be seen pulling off some of the quirky moves and making it an entertaining one. Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, “Aksa gang is back. (sic)” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Shares Sizzling Hot Bikini Picture As She Soaks In Sun And Water Midst Of Sea, Fans Say 'Have Some Mercy'

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



Many celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Masaba Gupta among others dropped comments on her post. Arjun wrote, “Umm, this needs a separate whole dinner to discuss.” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Looks Sensuously Hot in Bright Orange Bikini, Manish Malhotra Drops Hearts

Rohini Iyer commented, “You guys are epic.”

Masaba Gupta wrote, “I’m dying.”

Check Reactions Here:

The Kapoor siblings including Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor had a famjam on Sunday as they celebrated Father’s Day along with Boney Kapoor. Sharing the photo, Janhvi wrote, “The father, the daughters and the son. Our Father’s Day dinner. Smiles are appreciated any day of the week but today just felt even more sweeter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)



On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, co-starring Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. She made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar. She went on to feature in films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her upcoming films are Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and she will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.