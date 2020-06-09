The much-awaited film Gunjan Saxena starring Janhvi Kapoor will now release on online streaming giant Netflix. Taking to social media, Karan Johar announced that the film will skip the theatre release and will now have an OTT release. Sharing a heart-warming video of the real Kargil Girl, Gunjan Saxena with the voice-over of Janhvi, the clip narrates the true and inspiring story of the air force pilot. At the end of the video, Janhvi invites the audience to be part of her journey as they bring her story on the screens. Karan also shared the poster of the film where Janhvi is seen flying the Cheetah Helicopter. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor's The Kargil Girl, Biopic on Gunjan Saxena, to Release on Netflix?

He captioned the video, "#TheKargilGirl Her inspirational journey made history. This is her story. Gunjan Saxena – #TheKargilGirl, coming soon on Netflix. #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix." (sic)

Likewise, Janhvi also shared the video and wrote, "This isn't just a film for me- it's a journey that's taught me to believe in myself. A journey I can't wait to share with you all. About a girl who set out to do something simple, follow her dreams." (sic)

Though, the filmmaker has not released the date of the film’s release on Netflix but fans can’t stop their excitement. As soon as the announcement was made, netizens trended #JanhviKapoor and they expressed their happiness over the film’s OTT release.

Karan, who has produced the film under Dharma Productions said in a statement, “Gunjan Saxena is a defining film based on a true story about a woman who showed unparalleled courage, and inspiration to many in the coming years. We are excited to partner with Netflix and share this fearless story about following your heart and your dreams with millions around the world.”

Helmed by Sharan Sharma, who has also co-written the script with Nikhil Mehrotra, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The film features Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. The film is a biopic based on the Indian Air Force fighter pilot, Gunjan Saxena, the first woman combat aviator who entered the war zone of Kargil in 1999.