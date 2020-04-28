The much-awaited film Gunjan Sexena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor, that was scheduled to release on March 20, might have a web release soon due to uncertainity of screens opening even after coronavirus lockdown is lifted up. A trade source spoke to Peeping Moon and said, “At thisb point of time, the only two Bollywood films certain to have a big-screen release whenever are Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83. Every other film is in consideration or talks for web releases including Janhvi’s biopic.” Also Read - Shoojit Sircar on Gulabo Sitabo: Open to Digital Release, Decision After May 3

As per the reports, Karan Johar is currently in talks with online streaming giant Netflix to have a web release of the film. Directed by Sharan Sharma, who has also co-written the script with Nikhil Mehrotra, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The film features Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. The film is a biopic based on Indian Air Force fighter pilot, Gunjan Saxena, the first woman combat aviator who entered the war zone of Kargil in 1999.

Not only The Kargil Girl, but Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb might also have a web release on Hotstar Disney Plus. As per the reports in Mid-Day, Akshay and his team is in talks with the online streaming site that has offered them a good deal to have the rights of the film’s worldwide release. The film was slated to release non May 22.



Also, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar said that he is open to release his film Gulabo Sitabo on digital platform if situation doesn’t improve after May 3. Speaking about release of the film with Mid-Day, he said, “As a filmmaker, I’d want to see my film open in the theatres, but the situation today is unlike anything anyone had ever experienced. So, I’m open to a digital release if need be, but we will make a decision after May 3.”

Recently, Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan’s Angrezi Medium was released on Amazon Prime.