Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui has now alleged that the actor wanted to end their marriage but he didn't want to take the first step. In her latest interview with Spotboye, Aaliya has alleged that before filing for divorce, she had called Nawaz to inform him that she had decided to legally end their marriage and the actor asked her to do whatever she wanted to. The woman claimed that Nawaz wanted to end their marriage and that's the reason he and his family used to harass her.

Aaliya said Nawaz is 'not a good person' and has been harassing her for years. She added that she decided to stay in the marriage because she saw some hope but the actor kept killing whatever hope was left for the reconciliation. Aaliya was quoted saying, "In spite of he putting me down all the time, I was silent as I didn't want my kids to suffer because of us. In fact, before sending him the legal notice, I had called and told him that 'I can't live my life with you because of the way you treat me, so I want a separation' to which he replied, 'Jaao jo karna hai karo.' He always had it in his mind that I will never leave him."

She went on to add that Nawaz's family uses the trick of harassing so that the person leaves on her own. She said, "The kind of person Nawaz is, he would never initiate the topic of divorce until I would have demanded. That's what he and his family does. They harass you in such a way that the person is not left with much choice but to leave. Whatever divorces have happened in his family, none of the male members have initiated divorced, only the females have walked out of relationships."