Javed Akhtar on Aryan Khan: Veteran lyricist and film writer Javed Akhtar on Tuesday talked about the 'one billion dollar cocaine' vs 'ganja worth Rs 1 lakh 30 thousand' and how the two incidents are being dealt with by the agencies. The famous Bollywood personality, who is known for not shying away from making political statements in matters that concern the nation, talked about paying the price of being a celebrity in the light of Aryan Khan's arrest in an alleged drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son has been under custody for 17 days after the NCB arrested him from an alleged rave party on October 3, Sunday.

Many colleagues of SRK, his fans, well-wishers, politicians, and others who have been following the case closely have argued that this is a vicious attempt to target the film industry. When asked if he feels that Bollywood is being routinely targeted with raids, Akhtar told reporters at an event, "This is the price the film industry has to pay for being high profile. When you're high profile, people have fun pulling you down, throwing muck at you. If you're a nobody, then who has the time to throw stones at you?"

Akhtar was speaking at the launch of the book Changemakers, written by authors Almas Virani and Sweta Samota. He didn't take any names but referred to the giant drug recovery made in the recent past and compared the incident with the case in which no drug recovery has been made. Akhtar said the superstar's son's case got more media attention than an alleged "one billion dollar" drug recovery from a port, referring to the seizure of 2,988 kg of heroin at Mundra Port located in Kutch district of Gujarat. "You find cocaine worth ₹one billion dollar at a port, somewhere else there were 1200 people where ganja and a total sum of ₹1 lakh 30 thousand are found," he said, adding, "Now this has become a big national news but I haven't seen any headline on the billion dollar cocaine…" When asked specifically if he feels Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan are being targeted, Akhtar refused to elaborate.

Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai. A special court last week posted his and two others' bail pleas for orders on October 20. The court will pronounce its orders on the bail application today.

— Statements taken from PTI