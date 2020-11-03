Lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a criminal complaint against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements against him on several news channels. The complaint has been filed at Andheri, Mumbai before the Metropolitan Magistrate. Javed has filed the complaint against the Queen actor after she allegedly caused harm to the lyricist’s reputation with her statement to a news channel during an interview. He said that she dragged his name in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case unnecessarily. He has further asked for proceedings against Kangana on the basis of the video that has garnered views in lakhs on various online platforms. Also Read - 'Ek Thi Sherni'! Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Defamation Suit Filed Against Her By Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar will have to verify to the court that the complaint has been filed by him. The verification of the complaint is still pending. Javed's advocate, Niranjan Mundargi refused to divulge details of the complaint.

Javed Akhtar has asked for a defamation case to be registered against Kangana Ranaut under IPC sections 499 and 500. The first hearing will take place on December 3, 2020.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been also accused f spreading communal hatred, using offensive language and making derogatory comments against Bollywood and Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in their tweets and interviews. The complainant has also alleged that both Kangana and Rangoli have been speaking ill about the media too.

The Bombay High Court ordered an FIR to be registered against Kangana and Rangoli after Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate JY Ghule took cognizance of the Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Munawwarali Sahil Sayyed, to register a complaint against the sibling.

She is currently in her hometown, Himachal Pradesh and is busy with her brother Akshat’s wedding.