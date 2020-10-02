Lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar said that ‘charas’ and ‘ganja’ are ‘ordinary things’ that can be found outside any college campus and it shouldn’t be confused with drugs such as LSD, cocaine. He further said that no police officer will pay attention to a person smoking marijuana but the problem arises only if one starts peddling the banned substance for profit. During his interview with Barkha Dutt, he also said that he has never heard anybody committing murder after smoking marijuana. His comments come after the Bollywood comes under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau as they probe drug links. Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar On Protecting Climate: I Must Use My Voice to Educate People About Climate Change

Speaking about what would he say to his children – Zoya and Farhan Akhtar, if found smoking marijuana, he said, "I would tell them not to do it, it's not right. But they are grown-ups. It's like when I gave up alcohol in 1991, and haven't taken a sip since then. I used to drink everyday. I have come to the conclusion that if you have any kind of intoxication, it can harm you. Tomorrow if I come to know my daughter smokes marijuana, I'll tell her she shouldn't be doing this. If she listens to me that's fine, but if she doesn't, she's a grown-up girl. It's the same with my son."

He further said, "It's not such a big issue. People do it, but yes, it's bad for your health." He also said that he would be indifferent either way, if marijuana were to be legalised or it would to remain banned. He rejected the notion that it could prove to be a gateway drug to consumption of more harmful substance.

On the ongoing investigation, he said, “I have never used any drug in my life. Although I was not a very disciplined young man and I used to drink a lot. I don’t believe in those reports but look at their health, their physique, their physical fitness. These boys and girls, unlike the stars of yesteryear who were not obsessed by their physical fitness, which this generation is. In fact, they spend two to three hours in the gym. Do they look like drug addicts? They are extremely professional and responsible people. Today, the film industry is much more disciplined and responsible than it ever was.”