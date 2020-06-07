Popular writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has won the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for critical thinking, holding secularism values, advancing human progress and humanist values. Be it on social media or sessions in different cities, Akhtar has been vocal about topics like CAA and Islamophobia. Despite receiving flak from the right-wing ideologists on social media, Akhtar never bowed down or stopped talking about issues that matter and that probably not most of the Indian celebrities prefer to talk about on public platforms. Also Read - Javed Akhtar Appeals to Muslims to Offer Prayers Inside Their Homes During Ramadan, Asks All to Stay United in Fighting COVID-19

Akhtar's entire family, including wife Shabana Azmi, and kids Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar have always spoken their mind. They also try to reflect the same liberal thinking in the kind of films they create or choose to become a part of. Talking about her husband's achievement, Azmi told news agency IANS: "He is the only Indian ever (to win the award). Previous recipients include Bill Maher and Christopher Hitchens. It is a huge honour."

The award has been presented since 2003 and is named after English evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins. Actor Dia Mirza was one of the first celebrities who took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate Akhtar. She wrote, "@Javedakhtarjadu Congratulations! You make us proud." (sic) Celebrities Anil Kapoor, Nikkhil Advani, and others showered love on the veteran writer and mentioned how proud they feel to know someone who is now known to the world for his humanist values.

Our heartiest congratulations to Javed Akhtar!

— With inputs from IANS