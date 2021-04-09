Howrah: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan on Friday conducted a roadshow in support of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Howrah, West Bengal. The roadshow had her speaking to the local crowd about Banerjee’s achievement and why voting in favour of the Trinamool Congress would mean voting for a fearless rule once again. However, something went wrong when a man tried to take a selfie with her as she was sitting in her carriage. Also Read - EC Issues 2nd Notice To Mamata Banerjee For Statements Against Central Forces, Seeks Reply By April 10

Jaya Bachchan is known for absolutely rejecting those who click her pictures, especially take a selfie without her permission. She has reprimanded many journalists, photographers, and fans in the past for the same reason. However, during this rally, the man was pushed from the head by Bachchan as he tried to get a selfie on his phone during the roadshow. The video of the same is now going viral on social media with most Twitter users calling it ‘rude’ and ‘insulting’. Many also pointed out that if a male politician had done this to a woman in the rally, there would have been a greater hue and cry over the incident. Also Read - Video Shows Moment Naxals Release Cobra Commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas | Watch

One Twitter user wrote, “#BengalElections2021 | Road Show In #Howrah… Samajwadi Party MP #JayaBachchan beats up a man who wanted a selfie at the public rally. Imagine a male politician doing that to a female citizen! (sic),” another Twitter user wrote, “Kis cheez ka arrogance hai yaar??? Pushing a man rudely just because he was taking selfie? #JayaBachchan” (sic) Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Girls Fight Violently in Middle of The Road, Push Each Other Into Dirty Drain | Watch

#JayaBachchan is good at nothing. Zero at acting, forget about leadership, patience, maturity, and politics. @SrBachchan and @juniorbachchan should be ashamed of her. She is a kid. https://t.co/nHXv97FviJ — Riddhi (@sTarks__1) April 8, 2021

No wonder why Didi chooses arrogant & rude ppl like #JayaBachchan for campaign as TMC is all about misbehaving,arrogance & rudeness.Ppl open ur eyes & brain before voting such party. & don’t know y ppl want selfies such so called arrogant celebs. pic.twitter.com/cpVNWJabia — Vandana 🇮🇳 India First 🇮🇳 (@im_vandy) April 8, 2021

Not the first time #JayaBachchan has been this rude. Sure, won’t be the last time. Arrogance dripping off her! Unfortunately, she seeks to represent ‘Bengali culture’. #WestBengalPolls https://t.co/tgr0StAwk3 — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) April 8, 2021

Not the first time even in #Mumbai many a times same shameful behaviour Didi ki haar ka guss aise kyon nikla rahi ho

#JayaBachchan 🤣😂#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/EHXVjHaXVb — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) April 8, 2021

She how arrogantly #JayaBachchan pushed a man who was just trying to take a selfie with her👇 pic.twitter.com/QdObruqxPw — प्रवीण चौहान 🚩 40k (@YamrajFromHell) April 8, 2021

#BengalElections2021 | Road Show In #Howrah Samajwadi Party MP #JayaBachchan beats up a man who wanted a selfie at the public rally Imagine a male politician doing that to a female citizen! pic.twitter.com/NoSSqtiHzF — Men’s Day Out (@MensDayOutIndia) April 8, 2021

Kis cheez ka arrogance hai yaar??? Pushing a man rudely just because he was taking selfie? #JayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/f01X7gkh7o — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) April 8, 2021

Jaya Bachchan has been in Bengal for a four-day election campaign during which she has been conducting rallies, and roadshows. Bachchan’s way of aggressively reacting to anyone clicking selfies has been an issue in the past as well. In fact, during their appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, her kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan had revealed that she dislikes being clicked because she comes from an old school of thought where people are not supposed to click other without taking their permission first.

