Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut has been garnering praises from all the corners for her portrayal in the film, Thalaivii. Helmed by AL Vijay, the film is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. However, veteran actor Simi Garewal revealed in the latest tweet that J Jayalalithaa wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play her role.

Recently, Simi attended a special screening of the film by Kangana Ranaut. After watching the film, she took to Twitter to review the film. She wrote that although she doesn't approve of Kangana's radical comments, she supports her acting talent. She further revealed that Jayalalithaa wanted Aishwarya to play the role, she would have approved of Kangana's portrayal.

She tweeted, "Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana's portrayal👍. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!!"

She further shared one complaint and wrote, “You forget he is Arvind Swamy! You believe he REALLY is MGR! But they left out JJ’s childhood..I wish they hadn’t. It would have had a stronger impact in the story of Jayalalithaa.. but that’s only my opinion.”

The film trails Amma’s life from the age of 16 to her film career, her political rise, illness, and death. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is produced by y Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media, Karma Media, And Entertainment in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films. The film also features Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree, and Poorna in important roles.